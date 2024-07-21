Jonah Heim Provides Power, Andrew Heaney Dims Baltimore Orioles' Bats As Texas Rangers Salvage Finale
ARLINGTON — Jonah Heim belted a three-run home run, and Andrew Heaney stifled the Baltimore Orioles' powerful offense as the Texas Rangers held on to salvage the series finale with a 3-2 win Sunday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers prevented a sweep at the hands of the American League East-leading Orioles with the win.
Heim's three-run homer with two outs in the fourth snapped a scoreless game and came after walks from Wyatt Langford and Nathaniel Lowe.
Josh Sborz struck out three in two perfect innings of relief behind Heaney.
Anthony Santander's two-run homer in the eighth off Rangers reliever David Robertson pulled the Orioles to within 3-2. Baltimore had the tying run on base before Robertson got Ryan O'Hearn swinging to end the inning.
Kirby Yates pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 17th save.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Andrew Heaney
Left-hander Andrew Heaney threw his second scoreless outing in his past three starts after holding the Orioles to two hits and three walks over five innings on Sunday. Heaney struck out four and hit a season-high100 pitches before the bullpen took over. Heaney improved to 4-10 with the victory.
2. Seager Streaking
Corey Seager had a single and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. It's the longest active stretch in the league. Seager also had a 30-game on-base streak from May 3 to June 14. Seager, the Royals' Salvador Perez, and the Braves' Marcell Ozuna are the only MLB players with multiple 20-game or more on-base streaks this season.
3. Up Next
The Rangers open a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.52) faces right-hander Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.99) at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the opener.
