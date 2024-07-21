Inside The Rangers

Jonah Heim Provides Power, Andrew Heaney Dims Baltimore Orioles' Bats As Texas Rangers Salvage Finale

Jonah Heim's three-run homer in the fourth was enough for the Texas Rangers to salvage the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Jul 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) celebrates with Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — Jonah Heim belted a three-run home run, and Andrew Heaney stifled the Baltimore Orioles' powerful offense as the Texas Rangers held on to salvage the series finale with a 3-2 win Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers prevented a sweep at the hands of the American League East-leading Orioles with the win.

Heim's three-run homer with two outs in the fourth snapped a scoreless game and came after walks from Wyatt Langford and Nathaniel Lowe.

Josh Sborz struck out three in two perfect innings of relief behind Heaney.

Anthony Santander's two-run homer in the eighth off Rangers reliever David Robertson pulled the Orioles to within 3-2. Baltimore had the tying run on base before Robertson got Ryan O'Hearn swinging to end the inning.

Kirby Yates pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 17th save.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney held the Orioles scoreless on two hits and three walks over five innings on Sunday.
Jul 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Andrew Heaney threw his second scoreless outing in his past three starts after holding the Orioles to two hits and three walks over five innings on Sunday. Heaney struck out four and hit a season-high100 pitches before the bullpen took over. Heaney improved to 4-10 with the victory.

2. Seager Streaking

Corey Seager extended his on-base streak to 21 games on Sunday with a hit and a walk. It's the longest active streak in MLB.
Jul 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager had a single and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. It's the longest active stretch in the league. Seager also had a 30-game on-base streak from May 3 to June 14. Seager, the Royals' Salvador Perez, and the Braves' Marcell Ozuna are the only MLB players with multiple 20-game or more on-base streaks this season.

3. Up Next

Michael Lorenzen opens a four-game series against the White Sox against right-hander Erick Fedde at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
Jul 10, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) throws in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers open a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.52) faces right-hander Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.99) at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the opener.


