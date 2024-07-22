Unlucky Texas Rangers Starter Andrew Heaney on Historic Run
Andrew Heaney is one a run rarely seen in the history of the Texas Rangers. Now if he could only get some wins to show for it.
The left-hander did Sunday, as the held the big bats of the Baltimore Orioles scoreless through five innings in the Rangers’ 3-2 win at Globe Life Field.
It his first start since the All-Star break, Heaney allowed just two hits, struck out four and walked three. He threw a season-high 100 pitches (61 strikes) – just the second time reaching triple digits since joining Texas.
Heaney has been on a tear since the beginning of May. In 15 games (14 starts), he’s given up just 24 earned runs in 77 innings (2.81 ERA) to drop his season ERA from 6.26 to 3.60. Now, his luck hasn’t been that good, going just 4-7 in that span as the Rangers struggle to string together wins and score runs.
That wasn’t the case Sunday as the Rangers salvaged the series finale against the American League East-leading Orioles. Heaney’s battery mate, catcher Jonah Heim, supplied all the offense the Rangers needed with a three-run homer.
Run support has been lacking for Heaney for much of this season.
“You pitch close games, you pitch blowouts, you pitch all kinds of different ones,” Heaney said, according to MLB.com. “That doesn’t change anything for me. I'm happy for Jonah, happy for us to get a win and we just got to keep going.”
Heaney (4-10) has a streak going, too. He’s allowed three-or-fewer earned runs in all 14 starts since May, the longest such streak of his career and longest by a Texas starting pitcher in a single season since Kyle Gibson in 2021.
According to Stathead, Heaney is just the fourth lefty in Texas/Washington franchise history to permit three-or-fewer earn runs over at least 14 consecutive starts, joining Barry Moore (17 over the 1968-69 seasons), David Clyde (14 in 1974) and Claude Osteen (14 in 1964).
The Rangers open a home series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
