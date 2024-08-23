Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The season goes on for the Texas Rangers, even as it’s clear they won’t return to the playoffs for a chance to win a second straight World Series.
The Rangers (59-69) start a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians (73-54) on Friday, as the Guardians are locked in a race to win the American League Central. The Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals are right behind the Guardians, so there is plenty for them to play for this weekend.
As for the Rangers, the Houston Astros have pulled away from them in the race to win the AL West, and Houston is pulling away from second-place Seattle, too. The Mariners fired their manager, Scott Servais, on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to shake them out of a tailspin.
Texas is getting more attention for what’s happening in the minor leagues right now. Two of their top pitching prospects, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, are putting up dominant performances at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, respectively. It leaves Rangers fans with hope that one or both could help the Rangers next season.
Jacob deGrom, who hasn’t pitched since early last season after he had UCL surgery on his elbow, made his first rehab start with Frisco on Thursday night. Max Scherzer, who has been back and forth on the injured list all season, had his rehab start scratched on Thursday.
Rangers general manager Chris Young isn’t happy that all the Rangers have to look forward to is preparing for next season. But that’s their situation and that’s what he’s watching as the final weeks play out.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Matchups, How To Watch, Listen
Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland
Friday’s Game
Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, FS1. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.76)
Cleveland Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (10-5, 3.33)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (5-4, 3.75)
Cleveland Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (10-8, 3.68)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (4-1, 3.56)
Cleveland Guardians: LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 3.38)
Remaining Series in August
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland