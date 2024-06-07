Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers meet manager Bruce Bochy’s old team when the San Francisco Giants hit Globe Life Field on Friday.    

Matthew Postins

May 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field.
May 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. / Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants are in similar situations as they prepare to meet on Friday to open a three-game series at Globe Life Field.   

The Rangers (30-32) can’t seem to get back above .500. Texas was at the .500 mark when it opened its series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday. But, after losing two of three games, the Rangers are two games below .500.

The struggle is real for a team that is dealing with a myriad of injuries and hopeful that shortstop Corey Seager won’t miss time after tweaking a hamstring on Wednesday.

The Giants (30-33) are in a tailspin. They’ve lost pitching to the injured list and, like the Rangers, they are hopeful that some reinforcements will join the roster in the second half.

Due to the pitching injuries, both the Rangers and Giants have not set probable pitchers for the last two games of the series.

Texas is five game out of first place in its division, while San Francisco is eight games out of first.

This series marks the second time that Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will face the Giants since he left that job after the 2019 season. With the Giants he led the franchise to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, the first one coming at the expense of the Rangers.

Bochy and the Rangers paid the Giants a visit in San Francisco last season.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Giants

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Friday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 2.96)

San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb (4-5, 2.95)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 3:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

San Francisco Giants: TBA

Sunday’s Game

Time: 12:05 p.m. CT

Television: Roku. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

San Francisco Giants: TBA

Upcoming Road Trip

June 11-13: at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 14-16: at Seattle Mariners

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers for Fan Nation/SI and also writes about the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com.

Home/News