Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants are in similar situations as they prepare to meet on Friday to open a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (30-32) can’t seem to get back above .500. Texas was at the .500 mark when it opened its series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday. But, after losing two of three games, the Rangers are two games below .500.
The struggle is real for a team that is dealing with a myriad of injuries and hopeful that shortstop Corey Seager won’t miss time after tweaking a hamstring on Wednesday.
The Giants (30-33) are in a tailspin. They’ve lost pitching to the injured list and, like the Rangers, they are hopeful that some reinforcements will join the roster in the second half.
Due to the pitching injuries, both the Rangers and Giants have not set probable pitchers for the last two games of the series.
Texas is five game out of first place in its division, while San Francisco is eight games out of first.
This series marks the second time that Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will face the Giants since he left that job after the 2019 season. With the Giants he led the franchise to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, the first one coming at the expense of the Rangers.
Bochy and the Rangers paid the Giants a visit in San Francisco last season.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Giants
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 2.96)
San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb (4-5, 2.95)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 3:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
San Francisco Giants: TBA
Sunday’s Game
Time: 12:05 p.m. CT
Television: Roku. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
San Francisco Giants: TBA
Upcoming Road Trip
June 11-13: at Los Angeles Dodgers
June 14-16: at Seattle Mariners
