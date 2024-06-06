Texas Rangers Hopeful Corey Seager's Hamstring Scare Requires Only Brief Rest
ARLINGTON — Deep breath, Texas Rangers fans. Your club may have just dodged a bullet.
When Corey Seager left Wednesday's game with a hamstring issue after running out an RBI single, you could easily imagine a collective gasp echoing from TV rooms and sports bars across North Texas. Oh, not another injury. Not Seager.
The stunned response from the nearly 30,000 in attendance watched as Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and trainer Matt Lucero escorted Seager back to the dugout in the second inning. A left hamstring strain is the injury that kept Seager out for 31 games early in 2023.
This time, however, the club is hopeful it's not serious.
"[I felt] just a little twinge," Seager said after the Rangers' 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers to prevent a sweep. "Hopefully, in the next couple of days, it feels better, and we'll reassess."
Bochy said the club was reacting cautiously by pulling Seager. "We don't think it's anything serious but we wanted to get him off his legs," Bochy said. The Rangers are off Thursday before hosting a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
"Come Friday, we'll see where we're at with Corey. He might need a day [off]. We don't know yet," he said. Bochy said Seager doesn't need an MRI of his hamstring, which is a sign that it's unlikely anything substantial.
Seager missed nearly all of spring training after having sports hernia surgery on Jan. 30. He started the season slow, with frequent scheduled days off, but has been the club's most consistent slugger over the past three weeks.
Seager is confident that it's nothing serious, but he agreed it was smart to pull him.
"It's the right choice," he said."There's no point in being stupid and going back out there."
Seager's teammates were breathing a little easier -- because of their eight-run win, but because one of their integral sluggers is unlikely to join others on the injured list.
"You never want to see anybody go down, especially one of our superstars," said Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, who had three hits, including a two-run homer and a double. "Hopefully, it was just too cramped or something, and he'll be back out there. But we've dealt with injuries all year. It's nothing new to us. So the next-man-up mentality, but obviously, hopefully, it's not serious."
