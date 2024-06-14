Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers finally get their first shot at the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners when the two teams square off at T-Mobile Park starting on Friday.
It’s a huge series for the Rangers, who remain under .500 but well within striking distance of both the AL West lead and the final AL Wild Card spot. But the Rangers haven’t been able to take a shot at the Mariners (40-31) until now.
The Rangers (33-35) caught a bit of a break in Thursday’s finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers when they pushed back pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to give the rookie pitcher a few extra days’ rest. Michael Grove started in his place, and the Rangers won the game and the series.
Texas is 5.5 games back of Seattle in the AL West race going into the series.
For the first time in three series the Rangers have their starting rotation set. And, reinforcements are getting closer.
Right-hander Max Scherzer is preparing to make his second rehab start on Friday, as the Rangers hope he can get close to 70 pitches. That could give them an opportunity to activate him next week and give him a chance to pitch during the homestand, which features an off day next Thursday.
Tyler Mahle, who threw batting practice against Josh Jung in Los Angeles, is closing in on his own rehab assignment in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Jacob deGrom should be getting his opportunity to start throwing to live hitters as soon as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Preview, How to Watch, Listen to
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash.
Friday’s Game
Time: 9:10 p.m. CT
Television: Apple TV+. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Andrew Heaney (2-7, 4.06)
Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (5-7, 3.35)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Television: Fox. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.68)
Seattle Mariners: RHP George Kirby (5-5, 3.81)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 3:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market-only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (4-5, 4.80)
Seattle Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.19)
Upcoming Homestand
June 17-19: vs. New York Mets
June 21-23: vs. Kansas City Royals