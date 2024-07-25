Thank You, May I Have Another? Texas Rangers Activate Injured Pitcher Dane Dunning
ARLINGTON — Dane Dunning is back on the Texas Rangers roster.
The right-hander was activated off the injured list before Thursday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers optioned right-hander Gerson Garabito to Triple-A Round Rock.
Dunning, 29, was placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 (retroactive to July 4) with right shoulder soreness. He missed 16 games. Dunning made two rehab appearances, including one start for Double-A Frisco and Round Rock. He combined to throw five scoreless innings, allowing a hit, a walk and striking out three. He threw 47 pitches in three scoreless innings in his last rehab appearance on Saturday for Round Rock at Dell Diamond.
Dunning is 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and 31 walks in 15 MLB games, including 12 starts, in 2024. He transitioned to a bullpen role after his June 16 start at Seattle. He's made three relief appearances from June 25-July 3, posting a 4.50 ERA in six innings before going on the IL for the second time this season.
Garabito, 28, has a 1.35 ERA with five strikeouts and five walks in four games, including one start during a pair of stints with the Rangers in 2024. He last appeared in a perfect ninth inning in Wednesday’s 10-2 win against the White Sox.
With today’s transactions, the Rangers have 39 players on their Major League roster, along with seven players on the 60-day Injured List: Cody Bradford, Carson Coleman, Jacob deGrom, Josh Jung, Tyler Mahle, Austin Pruitt, Cole Winn.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.