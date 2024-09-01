Texas Rangers Option Dane Dunning To Minors, Call Up Justin Foscue, Chase Anderson
ARLINGTON — Dane Dunning was optioned to the minors for the first since August 2020 before the Texas Rangers Saturday game against the Oakland Athletics.
The Rangers recalled infielder Justin Foscue to take Robbie Grossman's spot on the roster and veteran right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson was called up for the first time.
Texas signed Anderson to a minor league contract on Aug. 5, a few days after he was released by the Boston Red Sox. Anderson, 36,
Grossman was claimed by the Kansas City Royals off waivers, opening up a spot on the club's 40-man roster. Rangers Veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski is also available to interested clubs via waivers.
Anderson, who attended Wichita Falls Rider High School and played baseball at Oklahoma, was 0-2 with three saves and 4.85 ERA in 52 innings for the Res Sox. He appeared in 27 games, including one start. In four starts for Round Rock, Anderson is 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA with 12 strikeouts and five walks. He pitched last on Sunday for the Express, allowing three runs on five hits over four innings.
Foscue, 25, is making his third stint with the Rangers in 2024. He's batting .105 with a double and RBI in seven games. He missed most of April and May with a left oblique strain. He came off the injured list on June 25. Foscue has batted .276 with nine homers, eight doubles, and 33 RBI for Round Rock. He has 39 walks compared to 37 strikeouts in 48 games with the Express.
Dunning, 29, has struggled for much of the season and twice was sent to the injured list. He's 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA in 24 games, including 14 starts. He was moved to the bullpen in June but made a couple of spot starts earlier this month. He allowed five runs on six hits, including two homers in three innings of relief in Friday's 9-2 loss to Oakland.
