Texas Rangers Whiffed On Backup Catcher, Finally Designated For Assignment After Demotion
ARLINGTON — Tyler Mahle was activated ahead of his Texas Rangers debut start Tuesday, which forced the club to make a couple of moves.
Left-handed reliever Walter Pennington was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock and catcher Andrew Knizner, who was signed to be Jonah Heim's backup catcher before spring training, was designated for assignment to make room for Mahle on the 40-man roster.
Mahle signed a two-year deal as a free agent in the offseason, and is making his first MLB start since April 27, 2023, with the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander had Tommy John surgery in May 2023.
Mahle, 29, has a 2.50 ERA with 18 strikeouts during six rehab appearances (18 innings) this summer with Round Rock, Double-A Frisco, and with the rookie level Arizona Complex League Rangers.
Mahle held opponents to a .177 batting average and .227 on-base percentage during his rehab. His last rehab appearance was with Round Rock on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
Mahle is 33-41 with a 4.30 ERA in 123 games, including 122 starts in the Majors since the Reds took him in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Westminster (Calif.) High School.
Pennington, 26, was his Rangers debut out of the bullpen on Sunday. He was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on July 29.
Knizner, 29, was on the Rangers’ Opening Day roster and batted .167 with one home run and nine RBI in 35 games before he was optioned to Round Rock on July 29. The six-year MLB veteran was struggling at Round Rock, starting 2-for-19 in five games since being optioned.
The Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with four players on the 60-day Injured List: Evan Carter, Carson Coleman, Jacob deGrom, and Cole Winn.
