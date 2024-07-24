Texas Rangers Young Sluggers Close! Josh Jung Rehab Assignment Set, Evan Carter Following Right Behind
ARLINGTON — Josh Jung returns to the field for the first time in more than a month when he starts a rehab assignment Friday night at Double-A Frisco.
The Texas Rangers All-Star third baseman has been cleared after inflammation at the surgical site in his fractured right wrist flared up during his initial rehab assignment in mid-June.
Jung was hit by a pitch in the fourth game of the season and had surgery on April 2 to repair intensive damage.
Outfielder Evan Carter, who has been out with a lower lumbar sprain since May 28, is about a week behind Jung in his recovery. Carter took batting practice this week and has fielded flyballs in the outfield.
Rangers general manager Chris Young said the club has missed their bats.
"We need them desperately; they're big parts of our lineup," Young said on the club's flagship radio station KRLD/1053. The Fan. "Obviously, two pieces that we were depending on this year. When we get them back, my hope is it just makes our lineup a little bit more complete, and our run production will improve."
Jung, 26, had two homers, a triple, a double and six RBI in less than four full games before he was hit by a pitch in Tampa Bay. Carter. who turnes 22 on Aug. 29, was struggling at the plate through much of the first two months, largely because he was trying to play through a back issue. He's batting .188 with five homers, six doubles, two triples and 15 RBI in 45 games before it was determined he needed extended time on the injured list.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.