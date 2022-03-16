Rangers Announce Revised Regular Season Schedule, Individual Ticket Sales

The revised 2022 MLB schedule is here, along with the announcement of individual ticket sales for all Texas Rangers home games.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball announced Wednesday the revised 2022 regular season schedule.

The Texas Rangers will open the season on Friday, April 8 at Toronto with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 p.m. CST. The home opener is now scheduled for Monday, April 11 against the Colorado Rockies at 3:05 p.m. This marks the second time in three seasons at Globe Life Field that the Rangers have opened the season against the Rockies (July 24, 2020).

The first seven games on the Rangers’ original schedule—four games at home against the New York Yankees and three games in Miami—were impacted by new start date of the regular season due to the lockout.

The Yankees series at Globe Life Field has been rescheduled for Oct. 3-5 with a split doubleheader on the second day. The Miami series has been rescheduled for a pair of mutual off-days for the Rangers and Marlins. The first game is scheduled for July 21, which was originally the fourth day of the All-Star break. The final two games will now be a split doubleheader on Sept. 12.

There are also eight time changes from the original schedule (all times are CST):

Sunday, April 10 at Toronto: Moved from 12:07 p.m. to 12:37 p.m.

Moved from 12:07 p.m. to 12:37 p.m. Monday, April 11 vs. Colorado (home opener): Moved from 7:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Moved from 7:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at New York Yankees: Moved from 12:05 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.

Moved from 12:05 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Detroit: Moved from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Moved from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 vs. Philadelphia: Moved from 7:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Moved from 7:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at New York Mets: Moved from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Moved from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. Sunday, September 4 at Boston: Moved from 12:10 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.

Moved from 12:10 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. Sunday, October 2 at Los Angeles Angels: Moved from 2:07 p.m. to 3:07 p.m.

Here's the full 2022 Rangers schedule:

According to a Rangers press release, fans who originally purchased individual tickets for the games with New York on April 1-3 or with Colorado on April 11 through earlier pre-sales, will receive communication via email in regards to the status of the tickets they are holding.

In addition to the revised schedule, the Rangers announced individual tickets for all 2022 games at Globe Life Field, except the home opener, will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CST on Friday, March 18. Those tickets will be available at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field, which is located off Stadium Drive on the east side of the new park. Tickets may also be purchased at texasrangers.com, and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

The individual on-sale will include tickets for the final 80 regular season home games in 2022. The Rangers will release a limited number of reserved seats for the home opener to fans who are registered users and receive the Texas Rangers newsletter. The on-sale opportunity for registered users will take place on Tuesday, March 29. Fans can go to texasrangers.com/OpeningDay and sign up to receive Rangers emails.

For fans who purchased individual tickets for the originally scheduled 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, March 31 through earlier pre-sales, those tickets will be valid for the rescheduled Monday, April 11 home opener.

