Rangers Add Matt Carpenter on Minor League Deal, Source Confirms

The Texas Rangers continue to add veterans to the mix in spring training.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have added another veteran to the third base mix.

The Rangers have signed third baseman Matt Carpenter on a minor league contract, a source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com. The deal is pending a physical and comes with an invite to spring training. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Carpenter had a Major League offer on the table from at least another club, but chose the Rangers as a bet on himself.

Carpenter, 36, has had his fair share of success over an 11-year career. The Fort Worth native is a three-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger in 2013—the same year he finished fourth in the National League Most Valuable Player voting. 

However, Carpenter has struggled in recent seasons. His last season with an OPS of at least .800 came in 2018 when he slashed .257/.374/.523/.897 and mashed 36 home runs. Since then, his production has incrementally dropped off and has failed to hit at least .200 in the past two seasons.

Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Ibanez / Spring Training

Even so, the Rangers have kept their interest in veteran hitters since the lockout ended and free agency was allowed to resume. In addition, the new duo of Donnie Ecker and Tim Hyers are spearheading a new hitting philosophy in Texas. During his time in San Francisco, Ecker helped both young and veteran hitters, including All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Andy Ibáñez currently sits atop the Rangers' depth chart at third base, though the addition of the left-handed-hitting Carpenter will make the position much more interesting as spring training rolls along. 

