Texas Rangers Add Josh Sborz, Place Dane Dunning On IL As Josh Smith Deals With Glute Injury
ARLINGTON — Reliever Josh Sborz rejoined the Texas Rangers bullpen and Dane Dunning was sent to the injured list with right shoulder soreness before Friday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sborz, who had been on the IL since May 9 with a right rotator cuff, missed 48 games. It was his second time this season to go on the IL with the injury.
Dunning was previously on the 15-day IL from May 5-22 with a right rotator cuff strain.
"I don't think it'll be long," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said of Dunning's IL stint. "His stuff was down a little bit last game. We just want to give him time to get that cleared up."
Dunning allowed two runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday.
Bochy chalked the IL move as a normal chance to give a pitcher some arm rest.
"Occasionally, they'll do this, just to rest of them up, and that's the case with Dane right now," he said. "I think he'll be fine when that time is up [July 19]. Meanwhile, it's great to have Sborzy here. He's been a big part of this club. Another high-leverage guy, so I'm excited to have him back."
Infielder Josh Smith needs a game or two to ease some left glute tightness. The same injury forced Smith out of the lineup a few weeks ago. Smith said his over-the-should catch in Thursday's game has nothing to do with his glute issue.
"It got a lot better, and then the past two days, the first couple of times sprinting to first I started feeling it. And after [Thursday's] game it got much worse," Smith said. "It hurts more when I decelerate and stop running. It kind of tightened up in that situation."
Smith doesn't think it's anything too serious and is available to pinch-hit Friday, but Bochy did leave open the possibility that an IL stint may be necessary, especially since it's a recurring issue for Smith.
"That's always a concern," Bochy said. "I can't say how bad [his injury is] yet. I think tomorrow we'll have a better idea. He's getting treatment. It's similar to what we've done with Josh Jung, we backed him off. We always have the possibility he may have to go to the IL. I hope not, but sure it's a possibility."
