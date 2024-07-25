Texas Rangers Run Win Streak To Four Behind Big Game Nate, 15-Hit Attack
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers needed a classic Nathan Eovaldi outing and they got one.
After a couple of early runs, Eovaldi kept the Chicago White Sox in check as the Rangers won their fourth consecutive game 10-2 Wednesday at Globe Life Field.
Corey Seager homered in the first and doubled and scored during a two-run fifth. The White Sox tied at 1-1 with a couple of singles in the second and took a 2-1 lead on Luis Robert Jr.'s solo homer in the third. Seager and Adolis Garcia both had three hits as the Rangers collected 15 hits, their first game with 10 or more since July 8 in Anaheim and their most since they had a season-high 19 hits against Tampa Bay on July 7.
Eovaldi, however, retired the next 12 batters until a one-out single in the seventh. He struck out 10 and held Chicago to two runs on four hits to improve to 7-4.
The Rangers scored six runs during a five-hit eighth, including Robbie Grossman's solo homer and Nathaniel Lowe's three-run homer.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Big Night For El Bombi
Adolis García was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. It's his first multi-hit game since June 29 and his first three-hit game since April 10.
2. Hello, Offense!
The Rangers collected 15 hits in Wednesday's win, their most since hitting a season-high 19 on July 7 against Tampa Bay. They also had 19 hits on May 7 at Oakland. Corey Seager tied a season-high with four hits, including a double and homer. Texas' 10 runs are their most since scoring 13 against the Rays on July 7.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Max Scherzer (1-3, 3.99) vs. faces right-hander Jonathan Cannon (1-4, 4.58) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
