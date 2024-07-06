Texas Rangers Stop Skid, Offense Provides Just Enough To Beat Tampa Bay Rays
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 shutout against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers scored all three runs in the third, including on an RBI double from Corey Seager. Nathaniel Lowe singled in Seager for the third run.
Texas collected 10 hits, including two each from Jonah Heim and Jonathan Ornelas, but failed to push runs across after the third inning. Rangers pitchers held the Rays to three hits and recorded the club's ninth shutout.
Thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Bullpen Dominates
Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless sixth despite a single and walk. In the seventh, Jacob Latz walked two with no outs before getting a pop-up and flying out to Leody Taveras, who made an excellent sliding catch on a sinking liner in front of him. David Robertson replaced Latz and got Isaac Paredes looking to end the inning. Robertson added a scoreless eighth before Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth. The bullpen combined to allow two hits and three walks while striking out five in four innings.
2. Lorenzen Pitches Around 5 Free Passes
Michael Lorenzen walked five but only allowed one hit over five innings. He struck out five. Lorenzen loaded the bases with walks in the fifth but struck out Brandon Lowe to escape the jam. Lorenzen lowered his ERA to 3.21. He has allowed 16 runs in his past 10 starts (58 innings) for a 2.48 ERA in the span.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (3-9, 4.04) faces Rays right-hander Taj Bradley (3-4, 3.42) in Game 2 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.
