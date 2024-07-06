Inside The Rangers

Marcus Semien's Late Homer Saves Texas Rangers Against Tampa Bay Rays

After falling behind the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Yandy Diaz's three-run homer in the seventh, Marcus Semien responded with a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the inning in the Texas Rangers win.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) advances to second base on a single against the Tampa Bay Rays by shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) advances to second base on a single against the Tampa Bay Rays by shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers were looking at another stomach-churning loss.

After holding a two-run lead into the seventh, the Tampa Bay Rays erased it instantly on Yandy Diaz's three-run home run against reliever Jacob Latz.

The Rangers, who entered the game 2-33 in games when trailing after six innings, rallied for a 4-3 win when Marcus Semien answered with a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Andrew Heaney threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven while allowing three hits and walking two. It was his first scoreless outing since holding the Marlins scoreless in six innings on June 2 in Miami.

The Rangers scored runs in the second and third innings to build a 2-0 lead. Jonah Heim led off the second with a double and scored on Andrew Knizner's single in the second. Marcus Semien walked to lead off the third and scored on Nathaniel Lowe's single.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Historic Strikeout For Heaney

Andrew Heaney recorded his 1,000th strikeout in the third inning, becoming the 555th pitcher all-time to reach the milestone.
Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney had seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings on Saturday, including the 1,000 of his career. Heaney got Amed Rosario swinging on a 1-2 slider to end the third inning for the milestone. He's the 555th pitcher all-time to reach at least 1,000 strikeouts.

2. Adolis García's Streak Snapped

Adolis Garcia had his season-high 15-game on-base streak snapped after going 0 for 4 on Saturday.
Jul 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) leaps for but cannot catch a foul ball during the game against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis García had his season-high 15-game on-base streak snapped after going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts on Saturday. García is batting .236 with three homers and four RBI in his past 15 games, in which he has reached by a hit or walk. It's the third-longest streak of his career. He had a 25-game streak in 2022 and a 20-game streak in 2023.

3. Up Next

Nathan Eovaldi starts the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zack Littell at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
Jul 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) reacts during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 3.15) face right-hander Zack Littell (3-5, 3.94) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News