Three Rangers Prospects Who Need Bounce Back Seasons in 2026
The Texas Rangers have several prospects that are playing in the Arizona Fall League, which will end in early November. Some of the best prospects in the game are there.
The Rangers have nearly 10 prospects at the AFL, and one of them is one of the top position players in the system. But he’s coming off an injury marred season with a batting average under .200. He’s a player the Rangers hope, one day, can take over behind the plate.
There are other Rangers prospects that need a bounce back season in 2026. Here are three prospects to watch as they prepare for the offseason.
RHP Alejandro Rosario
It’s not entirely his fault. He suffered an elbow injury that led to reconstructive surgery that kept him off the field in 2025. The injury was in February and with a 12-to-18-month recovery time, he could be back in the minor leagues sometime in 2026. Texas would like to get him back on the field because before the injury he was on a rapid trajectory toward the Majors.
The fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Miami (FL) pitched just one season in the system, going 4-5 with a tidy 2.24 ERA in 18 games (17 starts). He struck out 129, walked 13 and allowed batters to hit .207 against him. If he’s able to get half that many starts in 2026, he could pick up right where he left off in 2024.
C Malcolm Moore
Catcher is a thin position in the Rangers’ system. At the MLB level there is concern that Jonah Heim has regressed so much he could be traded or non-tendered. Kyle Higashioka had a solid season but only has one year left on his deal with the team. Beyond that, Moore is the highest-rated catcher in the system. The 2024 first-round pick is also the only catcher among the Top 30 prospects in the system.
He's playing in the Arizona Fall League now, but he’ll need to spin his numbers around in 2026 after he slashed .195/.300/.276 with three home runs and 27 RBI. He’s missed time with injuries, too. He needs to use the AFL as a launching pad to a 2026 season in which he’s batting at least .250, shows some power and can push on to Double-A Frisco.
RHP Marc Church
He remains a Top 30 prospect, but he’s pitched 5.2 innings in the Majors and after he was optioned back to the minors he missed much of the season due to an injury. It was the second straight year he missed significant time due to an injury. When he did pitch in 2025 in the minors he had an 0-1 record with a 9.82 ERA in 7.1 innings.
Church has closer stuff, and the Rangers envisioned him in a high-leverage role when he made the opening-day roster. Now, he must go back to spring training, and perhaps the minors in 2026, and prove he’s worth the spot again.