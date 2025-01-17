Two Former Texas Rangers Relievers Among Best Players Remaining in Free Agency
The Texas Rangers have majorly reworked their pitching staff this offseason, which has left some former key contributors still looking for a new team in free agency.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer went through a collection of free agents still available that he believes to be underrated. There were two former Rangers on the list and both were pitchers last season.
Right-hander Jose Leclerc and southpaw Andrew Heaney were both named. Both are World Series alums who did not exactly live up to expectations last year and played a big part in the changes that were made this offseason.
Leclerc spent two years as one of the best relievers in the league from 2022 to 2023. He posted a 2.75 ERA during that time with a 10.4 K/9. His command and walks have always been a bit of an issue, but he was able to overcome it then.
He picked up four saves and a win during the World Series run in 2023.
The 31-year-old has struggled with consistency throughout his career and just happened to have another down performance in 2024, prompting Texas to go in another direction.
Rymer predicts Leclerc will sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason on a one-year flier.
The movement made by the Rangers clearly points to the fact that Leclerc wasn't the only reason for the team struggling at times last season.
They have acquired five new relievers via free agency and trades. Their bullpen combined for a 4.41 ERA last year, which was the tied for the fifth-lowest mark in MLB.
Heaney was a different story as he joined the team much later in his career already. Texas signed him after a 3.10 ERA and 13.6 K/9 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2022.
During his two campaigns with the Rangers, though, his results were not near that level. He had a combined 4.22 ERA with just 9.1 K/9.
The 34-year-old wasn't a disastrous starter, he just didn't exactly live up to expectations.
Now, he is predicted to sign with the Athletics.
There haven't been any additions made to the Rangers' projected starting rotation this offseason, but they did re-sign Nathan Eovaldi to a new deal.
Instead, the returns of Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle will be used to fill holes from last year. Cody Bradford is another pitcher who emerged last season that will enter this year with more of a role.