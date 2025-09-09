Two Rangers Players Slated to Return After Spending Time on Injured List
The Texas Rangers have been grappling with losing players to the injured list throughout the season with what seems to be an ongoing battle. Key players, most notably Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle and Adolis García, have been forced to sit out and recover from their injuries.
With such an exhaustive list of players being out, the Rangers have had to make quick but necessary moves. It goes without saying that considering the consistent influx of IL members they've had, the franchise has held up fairly well.
They sit at No. 3 in the American League West standings with an overall record of 74-70. They're not the strongest in MLB this year, but they're certainly not the worst. With two of their more prominent players scheduled to return soon, things could be on the upswing.
Mahle and García Gear Up to Leave IL
Fortunately for the Rangers, things are heading in a positive direction. According to Shawn McFarland of Dallas News, Bruce Bochy stated that Mahle "could possibly start with us this weekend." This leaves Mahle with the potential to return just in time for when Texas faces the New York Mets.
Mahle has been out of commission since June after injuring his shoulder. As September approached, many were anticipating his return — it's reassuring that the time has finally come.
The right-handed pitcher has been making a steady progress since injuring his shoulder with his latest matchup taking place on Sunday when he threw 46 pitches. He owned a 2.34 ERA in the Major Leagues before experiencing injury.
Not only is Mahle expected to return, but so is outfielder García who is likely to return in approximately one week, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. This timeline has him returning for the Rangers' three-game series against the Houston Astros.
García was shut down in early September with a right quad strain which placed him on the 10-day IL. Initially, the hope was that he would be able to return after a few short days, but it was ultimately decided that he needed more time to recover.
Texas has a surplus of players out on the IL right now, so having a couple of them scheduled to return within the next several days is encouraging. Until then, the players who remain healthy will need to hold down the fort as the franchise takes on the No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.