Two Texas Rangers Top Pitching Prospects Could Make Opening-Day Roster
The Texas Rangers look stacked on the pitching side of things as Spring Training begins. However, they have two pitching prospects that could make the opening day roster.
In an interview with Lauren Shehadi on MLB Network, Jon Morosi outlined a way in which both Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter can break camp with the team.
Kumar Rocker finished 2024 as the No. 2 prospect in the Rangers organization. He made his debut in September last year, so he still holds his rookie status for 2025. The right-hander made three starts for Texas last season and finished with 11.2 innings pitched. In those innings, Rocker had a 3.86 ERA with 14 strikeouts and six walks.
Leiter made his debut in April, but did not stick in the big leagues. However, he finished the season as the No. 4 prospect on the team. Throughout the year, he scattered nine appearances, including six starts. In 35.2 innings pitched last season, Leiter had an 8.83 ERA with 31 strikeouts, 17 walks and opponent batting average of .297.
The Vanderbilt teammates did not pitch up to their potential for the Rangers, but there is still a lot of hope they can be the future of the rotation. Both of these rookies struggled to be competitive in the zone during their debuts. They have to cut down on their walks this spring if they are going to make the team.
Morosi did note one big reason for these two to break camp with the team — the lack of innings from the projected starting rotation in 2024.
Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher on the team, but he has battled a lot of injuries. Since 2020, the former Cy Young winner has made just 47 total starts. Now, in those starts, deGrom has a 2.10 ERA with 411 strikeouts in 265.1 innings pitched. Still, the Rangers could want to ease him back in.
deGrom ended up making some starts in September, so he had a healthy offseason. However, the injury concern is there. He is an elite pitcher, but these concerns could pave a way for Rocker or Leiter to be on the roster for opening day.
Tyler Mahle and Cody Bradford are the other two pitchers who did not pitch a lot of innings in 2024.
Bradford pitched really well to begin the season. In three starts, the left-hander threw 19.1 innings, allowed just three earned runs, struck out 17 and walked only three batters. However, he was sidelined until July 30 with a lower back strain. The good news for Texas is it was not an arm injury, and he did not miss any more time after returning from the injured list.
Mahle missed half of 2024 as he recoverd from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2023. When he returned, the right-handed pitcher made three starts before heading back on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Mahle threw just 12.2 innings last season, and his arm issues are a reason to worry.
Jon Gray has a little bit of a different path out of the starting rotation. He made 19 starts in 2024, but also came in relief four times. He was used mainly as a starter, but the Rangers liked what they saw out of him in the bullpen. They liked it so much that they are considering using Gray as a closer this upcoming year.
Gray hurt his foot at the end of August, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. He pitched the most out of the previously mentioned pitchers.
The only consistent pitcher in the rotation for Texas was Nathan Eovaldi, who did miss time due to a right groin strain. The other four dealt with significant injuries.
Rocker and Leiter have incredible upside, and the Rangers would love for them to pitch up to their potential. If they can show improvement this spring, both of these pitchers have a chance to make the opening-day roster.