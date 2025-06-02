Value of Rangers Young Slugger Easy to Overlook Amid Offensive Struggles
The talk around the Texas Rangers has been the team’s overall offensive slump. It’s been nothing short of stunning.
Veteran players like Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and the injured Joc Pederson have hit well below their career numbers. On Sunday, a 2-for-2 game for Semien got him back above .200 for the season. Garcia is on a break. He didn’t play the entire series against St. Louis as the Rangers are refining his swing.
Pederson is out for at least another five weeks after a right hand fracture.
Josh Jung knows a little something about fractures. He suffered a right wrist fracture in 2024 and a left thumb fracture in 2023. He missed time due to both injuries.
Even this season, he went on the injured list for 10 days with neck spasms. But he’s been healthy ever since. The Rangers, despite their offensive woes, are in contention in the American League West and in the AL Wild Card race, and much of that has to do with Jung’s quietly consistent offense in May.
Josh Jung’s Quietly Productive May
Jung had the best overall month of any Rangers hitter. He slashed .265/.318/.431 with a .750 OPS. He had five home runs, as many as team leader Wyatt Langford. But, the second-year outfielder batted .189 for the month. Jung also had two doubles and 15 RBI, the latter a team high for the month. He drew seven walks against 27 strikeouts.
His season numbers fall in line. In 51 games he’s slashed .277/.320/.436 with a .756 OPS. He hit five of his seven home runs this season in May and now has 23 RBI. His career highs of 23 home runs and 70 RBI, both set in 2023 in 122 games, are in striking distance.
For the 26-year-old from San Antonio, it’s all about his health. When he’s on the field he’s consistent. Even after missing most of last season, he slashed .264/.298/.421 in 46 games. His slash for the 2023 season was .266/.315/.467 .
The numbers don’t budge when he’s on the field. He’s been remarkably consistent at the plate.
He also had the month’s coolest moment. In Detroit, he got to play a series against his brother, Jace, as they joined a small group of brothers that had played against each other in the Majors. On that Sunday, which happened to be Mother’s Day, they were able to celebrate with their mother, Mayr, and she delivered the game ball for the contest.
Josh Jung also homered, making him the first Major Leaguer to hit a home run in a game he played against his brother on Mother’s Day.