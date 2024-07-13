Texas Rangers Undone By Errors As Houston Astros Take Opener In Crucial Series
HOUSTON — When you're seven games back and in third place in the American League West, head-to-head matchups with the teams in front of you take on extra significance.
That's what the Texas Rangers were facing as they opened a crucial three-game series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
In the opener Friday night, the Rangers wilted under the pressure, committing two errors, striking out 10 times, and hitting into two double plays in a 6-3 loss.
It's the Rangers' first multi-error game since they had four in Philadelphia on May 22, and it's only their sixth multi-error game this season.
The errors came from the very reliable left side of the infield, too. Shortstop Corey Seager hadn't committed an error since that game against the Phillies. Third baseman Josh Smith last had a miscue on June 4. Both made crucial errors that led to Astros runs on Friday night.
Seager failed to pick up Mauricio Dubón's short hop to start the third. Dubón later scored on Yordan Alvarez's two-out infield single to Seager, who was late throwing to first base. Dubón raced home and scored easily when Seager threw to first to give Houston a 1-0 lead.
After the Rangers cut the Astros' lead to 3-2 on Seager's two-run homer in the sixth, a two-out walk and throwing error to first on a slow roller to Smith set up Jose Altuve's three-run homer.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Heaney
Andrew Heaney held the Astros to three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings. Solo homers to Jake Meyers in the fourth and Alex Bregman in the fifth were his only mistakes.
2. Up Next
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 3.10) faces Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.96) in Game 2 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.
