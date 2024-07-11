All-Star Home Run Derby Odds? New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Texas Rangers' Adolis García Lead Pack
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the favorite to win the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, according to betonline.ag.
Alonso is attempting to match Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time Derby champion. He's competing in his fifth consecutive Derby. He won it in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 Derby was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Rangers right-fielder Adolis García and Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna are behind Alonso with 4-to-1 odds.
García will try to be the third Rangers player to win the Derby and the first since Juan Gonzales in 1993. Ruben Sierra shared a co-winner title with the Cincinnati Reds’ Eric Davis in 1989.
Five of the eight Derby participants are competing in their first, including Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who grew up in Colleyville and is the son of former Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt. The Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson is also competing in his first Derby.
The Derby rules have been altered for 2024. There is no seeding for the first round. Each participant will hit as many homers as possible in their allotted time, and the top four players will advance to the semifinal round. The semifinal seeding is determined by first-round totals. Ties will be broken by the player who hit the longest homer. The No. 1 seed faces the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed faces the No. 3 seed. Those two winners advance to the finals.
The T-Mobile Home Run Derby airs at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, ESPN Radio, and ESPN Deportes.
All-Star Game Home Run Derby Winner Odds
Pete Alonso, Mets, 3/1
Adolis García, Rangers, 4/1
Marcell Ozuna, Braves, 4/1
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles, 11/2
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, 7/1
Jose Ramirez, Guardians,10/1
Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers, 12/1
Alec Bohm, Phillies, 16/1
