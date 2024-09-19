Vlad Goes Deep Twice As Toronto Blue Jays Blank Texas Rangers, Spoil Kumar Rocker's First Home Start
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers offense was held to two hits as the Toronto Blue Jays prevented a sweep with a 4-0 win Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers were held hitless until Josh Smith led off the seven with a single. But he was thrown out at second trying to stretch it to a double.
Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman no-hit Texas over five innings and left leading 2-0 after striking out six and walking one in five innings.
Toronto scored runs in the second, third, and seventh innings. The Jays took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Nathan Lukes in the second. They added an unearned run on Ezequiel Duran's fielding error at third base in the third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo homer against Matt Festa in the seventh to push the lead to 3-0.
Gausman left the game after 58 pitches with lower back tightness. Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker hit his pitch limit after three innings and was replaced by Walt Pennington, who pitched the next 2 2/3 innings. Rocker left the game trailing 2-0.
The Rangers didn't have a baserunner until Nathaniel Lowe walked with an out in the fifth. Gausman struck out Leody Taveras and Ezequiel Duran, however, to end the inning.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. Blanked By Blue Jays
The Rangers were shutout for the 10th time in 2024 and first since Sunday in Seattle. Texas was held to two hits.
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice for the first time in 2024 and the 10th time in his career. His ninth-inning homer was estimated to have an exit velocity of 110.6 mph and traveled 441 feet to dead center. He has 30 homers and 99 RBI this season.
3. Up Next
Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season and first at Globe Life Field in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Mariners have yet to name a Friday starting pitcher.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.