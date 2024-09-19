Inside The Rangers

Vlad Goes Deep Twice As Toronto Blue Jays Blank Texas Rangers, Spoil Kumar Rocker's First Home Start

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs as the Blue Jays prevent a sweep with a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) bumps arms with second baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) bumps arms with second baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers offense was held to two hits as the Toronto Blue Jays prevented a sweep with a 4-0 win Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers were held hitless until Josh Smith led off the seven with a single. But he was thrown out at second trying to stretch it to a double.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman no-hit Texas over five innings and left leading 2-0 after striking out six and walking one in five innings.

Toronto scored runs in the second, third, and seventh innings. The Jays took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Nathan Lukes in the second. They added an unearned run on Ezequiel Duran's fielding error at third base in the third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo homer against Matt Festa in the seventh to push the lead to 3-0.

Gausman left the game after 58 pitches with lower back tightness. Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker hit his pitch limit after three innings and was replaced by Walt Pennington, who pitched the next 2 2/3 innings. Rocker left the game trailing 2-0.

The Rangers didn't have a baserunner until Nathaniel Lowe walked with an out in the fifth. Gausman struck out Leody Taveras and Ezequiel Duran, however, to end the inning.

Three thoughts from Thursday's game:

1. Blanked By Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Dillon Tate combined with teammates to hold the Texas Rangers to one hit on Thursday.
Sep 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays Dillon Tate (33) throws to the plate during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Rangers were shutout for the 10th time in 2024 and first since Sunday in Seattle. Texas was held to two hits.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two homers on Thursday for the first time in 2024 and 10th time in his career.
Sep 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice for the first time in 2024 and the 10th time in his career. His ninth-inning homer was estimated to have an exit velocity of 110.6 mph and traveled 441 feet to dead center. He has 30 homers and 99 RBI this season.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom makes his second start and first at home in 2024 against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
Sep 13, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season and first at Globe Life Field in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Mariners have yet to name a Friday starting pitcher.

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

