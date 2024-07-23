Was Texas Rangers Rookie Wyatt Langford Insulted by Chicago White Sox Strategy in Extras?
Rookies are going to collects “firsts” and Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford is no different. It’s just part of the deal when reaching the major leagues for the first time.
And rookies also might not get the most respect at times. Also, part of the deal.
On Monday night in Arlington, Langford added to his growing collection of career accomplishments with his first walk-off hit. The bases-loaded single – a rope to the left-field walk – was the difference in a 4-3 victory over the lowly Chicago White Sox in 10 innings.
“It’s pretty cool,” Langford said of his first walk-off hit in the bigs.
It also marked the Rangers’ third walk-off of 2024, with Mark Lowe and Jonah Heim doing so earlier this season. The last Texas rookie to have one was Mark Mathias in 2022.
Texas doesn’t get to extras without a pair of big solo home runs from Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras. Both went deep with the Rangers trailing by one at the time – Semien in the third and Taveras in the seventh.
Langford now has hits in three straight games after enduring a 0-for-27 skid. He went 2-5 in the series opener against Chicago, adding a double in the ninth and eventually scoring the tying run to send the game into extras knotted 3-3.
White Sox reliever Steven Wilson intentionally walked Corey Seager and Josh Smith with two outs to load the bases and get to Langford. The rookie wasn’t offended or insulted by that strategy.
“I don’t think it’s an insult, I appreciate it,” Langford said. “It happened.”
And so did the game-winning hit that’s given the Rangers a modest two-game winning streak. The three-game series with Chicago resumes Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
