Watch Final Member of Texas World Series Championship Roster Receives His Ring
ARLINGTON — The 2024 World Series champions all have their rings.
Aroldis Chapman received his during a brief pregame ceremony before the Texas Rangers hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Globe Life Field.
The hard-throwing right-handed reliever is the last member of the Rangers World Series championship team to receive his title ring.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young presented Chapman with his ring during a brief pregame ceremony.
Chapman, 36, had a 3.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 29 innings for the Rangers in 2023. In the postseason, he had a 2.25 ERA and six hold in nine appearances.
Chapman signed with the Pirates as a free agent in the offseason. He's 4-4 with four saves and a 3.35 ERA in 51 games with Pittsburgh this season. He's struck out 73 in 45 2/3 innings.
The Rangers players still on the team from 2023 received their rings during a ceremony at the beginning of the season. The club has presented rings to last season's players who are with another club when they've visited Arlington, including Seattle's Mitch Garver, the Royals' Cole Ragans, Chris Stratton and Will Smith, and the Rockies Jordan Montgomery.
Chapman is 20th all-time with 325 saves. He's sixth all-time with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the postseason and is tied for 8th all-time with 10 postseason saves and 10th with 44 postseason appearances.
