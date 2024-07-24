Watch Texas Rangers Rookie Channel Vintage Derek Jeter In Stunning Defensive Play At Shortstop
ARLINGTON — It was Jonathan Ornelas' first-career start at shortstop.
And for most of the night, there was nothing extraordinary about the Texas Rangers rookie's night.
Not until the eighth inning, at least. With one out in a one-run game, Chicago White Sox slugger Tommy Pham sent a shot deep in the hole between third and shortstop when Ornelas stepped into the spotlight with an amazing play.
Ornelas, moving to his right, made the backhanded stop and channeled Derek Jeter and Ozzie Smith with a jump throw to first base to a stretched out Nathaniel Lowe to get Pham. Starting pitcher Jon Gray cheered the play from the mound before getting a loud ovation from the sold out Globe Life Field crowd for his performance. Gray held Chicago to a run on four hits over 7 2/3 innings.
"I was trying to do my best Derek Jeter impression," Ornelas told reporters after the Rangers' 3-2 win. "I was just trying to get to it and get rid of it as quick as I could. I think I've made that play a couple of times in Round Rock, but it's never been as big as this. Just trying to get it out quick and make a strong, accurate throw."
Ornelas started at shortstop in place of Corry Seager, who was getting a day off. Being able to make a play as he did helps build confidence when playing time is infrequent, Ornelas said.
"It's definitely massive. Trying to figure it out on offense, it's tough," he said. "Today I felt like I had a couple of quality at-bats and nothing to show for it. Being able to contribute, it's awesome. It definitely helps the confidence, makes me feel like I helped the team out today."
