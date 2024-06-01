What AL West Standings On June 1 Predict For Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners have a four-game lead on the Texas Rangers atop the American League West on June 1.
What's the significance of this? History tells us that teams leading their division on June 1 win their division nearly 60% of the time, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Since 1996, 95 of 162 division champions held at least a share of first place on June 1.
A year ago on June 1, the Rangers had a three-game lead in the AL West with a 35-20 record. Of course, you'll remember the Rangers didn't actually win the division. They finished tied with the Houston Astros, who won the division because of a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Rangers earned a wild card spot and beat the Astros 4-3 in the ALCS en route to their first World Series championship.
But they way things have gone the first two months, the AL West is unlikely to earn a wild card in the 2024 postseason. Seven teams currently sit above the Rangers and Astros, who are 6.5 games back in the West, in the wild card standings.
In 2023, four of the six divisions were won by a team leading their division on June 1. The Rays and Rangers are the two that didn't and both earned wild card spots.
According to Langs, the only season in which all six division winners led on June 1 was in 1998.
Also, 15 of the 27 World Series champions since 1996 (not counting 2020) led their division on June 1. The Rangers aren't the only defending World Series champion to trail their division lead the following season. In fact, it's quite common. Only six defending champs were in first place the following June 1 since 1996, according to Langs. The Astros were the last defending champ to do it in 2018.
All six current division leaders have had a share of the lead on June 1 at least once since 2018, except for the Mainers. Seattle last led on June 1 in 2003.
