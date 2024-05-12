'We're Officially In A Funk.' Colorado Rockies Hand Texas Rangers First Sweep, First 3-Game Losing Streak In Month
The Texas Rangers were swept for the first time in 2024 during a lost weekend in Denver.
The Colorado Rockies beat the Rangers 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series at Coors Field. The Rangers have lost three consecutive games for the first time since April 9.
The Rangers offense struggled again to support a very solid outing by their starting pitcher.
Jose Ureña, in a spot start with Texas short on healthy starting pitchers, held the Rockies to two runs on six hits and walk, while striking out three over 6.2 innings.
The Rockies scored twice in the first inning, quickly erasing the Rangers' run in the top of the inning on an RBI single from Adolis Garcia.
"We're officially in a funk here, that's obvious," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "When you look at the runs we put up in this series. It just doesn't happen here in this ballpark. It's a tough series because we got the starting pitching. We just couldn't do much offensively."
Despite the sweep, the Rangers finished their last 10-game trip 5-5. Texas starts a six-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. Monday.
Ureña's day got off a wobbly start, allowing a two-run home run to the second batter he faced as Ezequiel Tovar gave Colorado a 2-1 lead.
But Ureña settled down and retired 12 of the next 14 batters. After a 1-2-3 sixth, the Rockies had a runner on second with two outs when Jacob Latz replaced Ureña. Latz got a pop-up to end the inning and hold the Rockies to a 2-1 lead.
After Ryan McMahon's leadoff double in the eighth, Jonathan Hernández got a strikeout, but then walked the next three batters, walking in the Rockies third run.
Despite strong starts from Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, and Ureña, the Rangers failed to mount much offensively, and the bullpen, which had been outstanding, faltered in Denver. The Rockies outscored the Rangers 15-6 in the series.
"We got outstanding starting pitching. You can't ask for more than what they gave us in this ballpark," Bochy said.
