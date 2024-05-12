When It Rains, It Pours! Bullpen's Disastrous Inning Dooms Texas Rangers Against Colorado Rockies
The Texas Rangers lost consecutive games for the first time in three weeks after a disastrous seventh inning Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies pulled ahead with a six-run seventh to win 8-3 and clinch the series at Coors Field.
The teams finish their three-game set at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, the final game on the Rangers' 10-game road trip.
Leody Taveras gave Texas a 3-2 lead with a solo home run in the seventh, but the bullpen struggled in the bottom of the inning.
Jose Leclerc, who replaced starter Andrew Heaney with two on and no outs in the sixth, balked in the game-tying run in the inning as a steady drizzle picked up with temperatures in the mid-50s.
After a leadoff single, Leclerc recorded two outs in the seventh before David Robertson took over. Robertson, who had allowed only two runs in his first 20.2 innings this season, failed to record an out, surrendering a single, wild pitch, single, hit batter, and a walk before being relieved by Cole Winn. The Rockies added a two-run single and two-run double to pull ahead 8-3. Robertson was charged with four runs, Leclerc and Winn a run apiece.
"Really just lost all control out there on the mound. Couldn't find the strike zone," Robertson told reporters. "Just a poor effort on my part. I got to be better than that if we're going to win a ballgame . I'm not going to make any excuses. Those other guys behind had to pitch in the same situation. Just because I couldn't figure it out ... that's on me."
The last time he allowed four runs without recording an out was in Game 6 of the ALCS pitching for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros.
"It's a frustrating night for me. The boys played hard, we had a lead," he said. "If I do my job, we pass the ball to Kirby [Yates] and we probably get a win. I just wasn't able to get it done tonight.
The Rangers allowed 14 hits, tying their season high.
Heaney allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out eight in five innings.
"We need to get this offense going a little bit," Manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "In this ballpark, they kept us down to three runs and that's usually not a good thing here."
