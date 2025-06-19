Four Rangers Stars Included Among Best Available On Trade Deadline Big Board
The Texas Rangers are bouncing back and forth between looking lost and one of the better teams in baseball.
Despite putting together three- and four-game win streaks this month, the Rangers still sit far back in the AL West. The Wild Card is a closer race, but the problem is that it is just a huge group of teams fighting for those last two spots.
Even though they have had some recent success, they are still expected to ship some players away at the trade deadline to start saving some money.
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris recently released a top-30 player big board for the upcoming deadline. Four Texas players were included and each included "maybes" regarding their trade likelihood.
More News: Inconsistency of Rangers Star Rookie Holding Him Back From Becoming Truly Elite
No. 17 - OF Adolis Garcia
Garcia really wanted to bounce back from his disappointing 2024 campaign, but that hasn't happened yet. He has actually taken another step down and it looks as though he really needs a change of scenery.
The 32-year-old has actually had a good June at the plate, but the power is still not where they expected it to be.
More News: Rangers Predicted To Have Quiet MLB Trade Deadline Despite Recent Success
He has another year of arbitration after this season and hit 39 home runs en route to a World Series back in just 2023. Someone should be willing to take a chance on him.
No. 20 - RHP Chris Martin
Martin recently came back from injury and has picked up right where he left off.
The 39-year-old was a part of their bullpen re-tooling and has looked great with a 1.61 ERA over 22.1 innings of work. His experience and skill should make him a popular target among contenders come the deadline.
No. 21 - 1B/3B Jake Burger
The Rangers just traded for Burger this past offseason, but could potentially trade him away after he had a slow start to things in Texas.
More News: Rangers Named Fit for Braves Star Slugger Who Would Fix Their Offense
He is under team control through 2028, so the goal was definitely to keep him long term as the replacement to Nathaniel Lowe.
Burger has started to creep closer to expectation, so maybe they will give him longer before trading him away. He's probably the least likely to be moved on this list.
No. 26 - RHP Tyler Mahle
Mahle has maybe had the best campaign of any of his teammates on this list, but it's unclear just how crazy his value will be given that he doesn't have great Stuff+ numbers and is a soft thrower.
More News: Rangers Ship Out Their Intriguing Reliever To Phillies
His location is elite and he doesn't get hit hard very often, but he doesn't get many strikeouts and is a high-risk for regression.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.