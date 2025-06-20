Texas Rangers Pitching Staff Skyrockets in Latest Power Rankings
The Texas Rangers are still fighting to stay alive in the postseason race and a large reason for that is the success of their re-tooled and resurgent pitching staff.
The stars have looked like stars this year and they've even been able to get some surprising help from unexpected sources.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently updated the pitching staff power rankings for across the league and the Rangers jumped all the way up to the second spot in the league, right behind the Detroit Tigers. Texas was ninth in last month's rankings.
The starting rotation was one of the bigger areas of concern entering the year, but it has been fine.
Nathan Eovaldi looks like one of baseball's best pitchers when healthy. He has a 1.56 ERA over his first 12 starts this season.
Eovaldi is currently dealing with a tricep injury that is going to keep him out for a bit longer. The good news? They have another ace right behind him.
Jacob deGrom was who this season's success revolved around before the year for many people.
For the first two years of his time with the Rangers, he had pitched just 41 innings and missed a ton of time with injury. In order for this team to reach it's potential, he would have to stay on the field.
That's what the 37-year-old has done so far with a 2.19 ERA through his first 14 starts on the year. He remains the elite hurler that Texas had hoped for when they gave him a massive contract.
Shockingly effective performances from Tyler Mahle and Patrick Corbin have rounded this staff out into a solid spot.
As good as the starting rotation has been, the bullpen might be even better as of late. Shawn Armstrong, Cole Winn, Jacob Latz, Like Jackson and Hoby Milner have all had an ERA of under 2.00 with at least nine innings pitched from May 19 to June 19.
The Rangers had to pretty much entirely re-work their bullpen from last year's group and it has been relatively consistent all season.
Winn's breakout may be the most important on the team as many were beginning to lose hope for the former first rounder.
Through 10 outings this year, he has yet to allow a run with nine strikeouts and six walks in 13 innings of work. His scoreless streak extends to the minors as he pitched 23.1 innings without allowing an earned run in Triple-A this year as well.
They seem to have finally found a role that works for the 25-year-old. He can be an important piece in the bullpen and is under team control through 2030.
