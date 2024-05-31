Where do Streaking Texas Rangers Land in Latest MLB Power Rankings?
The signs of life from the Texas Rangers offense over the current three-game winning streak are encouraging, but will it last?
Despite sweeping their World Series opponents earlier this week, ESPN’s panel of baseball experts aren’t too impressed with the champs are the moment. The Rangers are down to No. 15 in the latest MLB Power Rankings – a drop of three spots.
A funny thing happened while we were waiting for Texas' powerhouse October rotation to gradually come together through a continually improving injury list: Texas' high-powered offense that helped propel the Rangers to their first title last year has been flat-out mediocre. Texas has dropped from second to 15th in average, third to 12th in OBP and third to 15th in slugging.- ESPN.com
Texas does have some momentum on its side after taking both games from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Corey Seager has turned things around and the offense has a 13-game home run streak, which is the MLB’s longest this season.
If the Rangers were hitting as expected, the middling work of the pitching staff would have been good enough to keep Texas solidly in first place, with hopes of a steep ascension as the rotation gets healthier. Instead, Texas' headaches have turned out to be more widespread than the injuries to Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.- ESPN.com
The American League West-leading Seattle Mariners are No. 9 in the power ranking. The rest of the division: Houston Astros (16), Los Angeles Angels (26) and Oakland Athletics (27).
The Rangers open a three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Friday.
You can follow Art Garcia on X @ArtGarcia92.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.