Surging Seager, Cunning Dunning! Texas Rangers Win Third Straight, Sweep Arizona Diamondbacks
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers are rolling again.
Corey Seager homered for the eighth time in the past eight games, and Dane Dunning threw five scoreless innings in his second start since returning from the injured list as the Rangers swept the two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
Seager has homered in seven of the past eight games and has 13 on the season. He's the fifth player in Rangers history to hit eight or more homers in an eight-game stretch and the fifth MLB shortstop to do it. The other Rangers to go on a similar power surge are Joey Gallo in 2021, Josh Hamilton (five times) in 2012, Rafael Palmeiro in 1999, and Jose Canseco in 1994.
The Rangers have won three consecutive games after dropping their previous six, including a 1-5 road trip. They're off Thursday before starting a weekend series Friday in Miami.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Wyatt Langford Is Back
Wyatt Langford collected his first hit since May 1 with a leadoff single in the third inning. He scored on Jonah Heim's double to the left-field corner two pitches later to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Langford played left field on Wednesday. In his first game back from the IL. on Tuesday, he was the designated hitter and was 0 for 3 with a strikeout. It should be noted, however, that he was squeezed on the strikeout, with Strike 3 clearly several inches off the plate, according to pitch tracker. He grounded out in the sixth with an exit velocity of 106.8. Langford added a two-out RBI single in the eighth to go 2 for 4.
2. Bullish Bullpen
The Rangers bullpen came up big again. Jose Leclerc, Jesus Tinoco, and David Robertson combined for three scoreless innings of relief ahead of Jacob Latz. With a six-run lead, the Rangers didn't have to use closer Kirby Yates, or so they hoped. Latz allowed three singles to open the ninth. A double play helped him prevent a big D-Backs rally but after Latz walked the next batter, Bochy called on Yates for the final out.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a weekend series against the Marlins at 6:10 p.m. Friday in Miami. Jose Urena (1-4, 3.53) is set to start the opener against right-hander Sixto Sanchez (0-3, 6.25).
The Rangers have yet to announce their starters for Saturday and Sunday but Bochy indicated that Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi are the likely options. The Marlins are pitching two left-handers, Ryan Weathers (3-4, 3.16) and Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.65).
