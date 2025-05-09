Why Has Rangers Prized Prospect Seen a Rapid Decline in Top-100 Rankings?
The Texas Rangers are counting on Kumar Rocker to be a part of their rotation for the long term. But, in the short term, there are issues.
Rocker is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. It’s possible he may not pitch in the Majors until June, given the time needed to recover.
The Rangers spent a first-round pick on him in 2022 to reunite him with his former Vanderbilt teammate, Jack Leiter, who is also in the Texas rotation.
But, as the latest Baseball America Top 100 prospect rankings showed, the first part of this season has been hard on Rocker’s ranking.
Why Kumar Rocker Dropped in Prospect Rankings
Even before he got hurt, Rocker’s performance was up-and-down enough for Baseball America’s staff to send Rocker hurtling in their rankings from No. 20 at the start of the season to No. 61. The staff cited Rocker’s shoulder injury as prompting “further durability concerns.”
The other Rangers prospect in the Top 100 was shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who was No. 8.
Rocker is still considered a prospect by Baseball America because he hasn’t graduated yet. Players are eligible if they have not exceeded 130 MLB at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 30 pitching appearances.
Injuries have been part of the problem for Rocker. He suffered an elbow injury early in his first professional season in 2023, which required Tommy John surgery. He spent most of the remainder of 2023 and part of 2024 recovering. Once he returned to the mound, he progressed much faster than the Rangers anticipated.
In 10 minor leagues games in 2024 he went 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA. He was dominant, as he struck out 55 and walked five in 36.2 innings. At that point, the Rangers called him up to get him a couple of MLB starts before the season ended.
In three games he went 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 14 and walked six in 11.2 innings. The Rangers hoped that would lead to better things in 2025.
Rocker struggled in spring training but did enough, coupled with injuries, to earn a rotation spot. But he is 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA this season, with his only win coming at home. In fact, Rocker has been a much better pitcher at Globe Life Field than he has away from home. In his two home starts, he gave up a combined four earned runs. In his three road starts he allowed 15.
It all added up to a steep drop in Rocker’s stock in the eyes of Baseball America.
Texas doesn’t need to rush Rocker back. But they would love it if he returned soon.