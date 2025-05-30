Wild Stat Reveals Just How Poor Rangers Lineup Has Performed This Season
The Texas Rangers are far from out of the race when it comes to the standings, sitting just three games below .500 and less than five out of first place in the American League West.
But things have not gone as expected.
There have been some major bright spots with the team, though, sitting third in all of baseball in terms of team ERA with a borderline elite mark of 3.19 despite entering the season with questions and numerous injuries in that area.
However, for as much as the pitching staff has overachieved, the offense has been equally bad if not even worse.
Two years after having one of the most productive lineups in all of baseball, it has turned into one of the worst.
In a desperate move to save the offense, Texas wound up firing offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker at the beginning of this month and hired Bret Boone to be their hitting coach, though things have not seemed to improve.
Wild Stat Shows How Bad Rangers Offense Is Right Now
After another shutout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to waste what was a terrific start from Tyler Mahle on Wednesday night, MLB insider Bob Nightengale put into perspective just how much of a slog things are with the bats right now for the Rangers.
Texas was held to an 0-for-27 showing after a leadoff single from Josh Smith in the first inning and had only three more baserunners the rest of the night.
This made for the seventh time they have been shut out, and even more concerningly, the 27th time they have been held to two runs or less.
Being where they are at in the standings is almost impressive based on how poor the lineup has performed as of late.
Though the Rangers are technically right there if the bats can wake up, it feels like an ocean between them having an even average offense right now.
Ranking No. 28 in baseball in runs scored and dead last in team OPS at a dreadful mark of .635 -- below even the historically awful Colorado Rockies -- it's just tough sledding right now.
Changes will have to be made if things don't turn around and uncomfortable conversations will have to be had.