Will Former Texas Rangers Closer Be Traded to Another World Series Contender?
A former Texas Rangers reliever may be on his fifth MLB team in three years if the Boston Red Sox don’t improve their standings before the trade deadline.
Aroldis Chapman signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Red Sox this past season to join a contending bullpen, but they sit four games back from the American League wild card spots with a 32-35 record.
There’s plenty of time before the July 31 trade deadline to spark a turnaround, but if Boston’s season continues as it is, they could be looking more like sellers.
That makes someone like Chapman an attractive candidate, as he’d be a one-season rental and brings crucial postseason experience for his role in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series title.
June is starting to see some separation with potential World Series contenders, and the Philadelphia Phillies are a team that could use help in the bullpen from a veteran like Chapman.
Could Red Sox Reliever Aroldis Chapman Be a Fit for Phillies?
The Phillies are firmly in playoff contention but could use a boost to strengthen their hold on the final National League wild card spot with a 37-28 record.
However, that’s been the case for the last three seasons, and all led to heartbreaking exits at various stages.
Philadelphia’s bullpen is No. 25 in baseball with a 4.87 ERA, and teams are batting .256 against them, which is fifth highest in the league.
Their depth saw a massive blow when closer Jose Alvarado was suspended for 80 games and through the postseason for testing positive for external testosterone.
Unlike Chapman's former team, the Phillies don't need power hitters as much as they need closers.
That makes them a prime fit for one who can help them break the drought of early exit spells and get them to the finish.
Chapman was named as Boston’s most intriguing trade chip by MLB.com should the Red Sox continue dropping out of contention and is seen as a strong fit for the Phillies bullpen.
Despite being 37 years old, Chapman is a two-time World Series champion and seven-time All-Star who is off to a strong start in his first season back as a full closer with Boston.
Chapman joined the Red Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he pitched a 3.79 ERA and 1.346 WHIP with 98 strikeouts to 39 walks through 61.2 innings.
This year, Chapman has a 1.71 ERA and 0.911 WHIP with 35 strikeouts to nine walks through 26.1 innings pitched.
His strikeout rate is down from 37.0 last season to 34.0, but his walk rate has improved from 14.7 to 8.7.
Chapman went 2-3 and had four saves for Texas in 20 appearances. He had a 3.72 ERA with 50 strikeouts to 16 walks in 29 innings pitched.
He appeared out of the bullpen nine times in the World Series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he had a 2.25 ERA with six strikeouts and nine walks in eight innings pitched.
It was the second ring for Chapman after being the closer for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
He has a career 58-47 record with 346 saves and a 2.60 ERA. Chapman strikes out 14.7 batters per nine innings and has 1,281 career strikeouts.
That’s invaluable experience for Philadelphia to add to a thin bullpen should they be serious about a World Series run.
Boston, meanwhile, is in a position to start looking at assets to sell. Unfortunately, the Rangers are right behind them in the AL Wild Card race.
They're in a fight alongside one another to break out of the middle of the pack of those who won't sniff the playoffs, so frankly, Chapman's departure out of the American League to a National League contender is a blessing in disguise for Texas.