Yeremy Cabrera Provides Rangers Hope for Future of Outfield Defense
The Texas Rangers have one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball in right fielder Adolis Garcia.
With a cannon for an arm, few runners test the veteran who won a Gold Glove in 2023. But he only has one year of team control remaining and Texas must begin planning for a figure with him if they can’t agree to a new deal after the 2026 season.
The Rangers have a solid start in Wyatt Langford and Alejandro Osuna. Evan Carter ended the season on the injured list but when healthy he can produce. Michael Helman deserves a shot next season. Cody Freeman can play in the outfield, as well. Only Langford has shown the capability of the run production that Garcia can provide.
Texas could have options in the minor leagues, too. Outfielder Yeremy Cabrera could be one of those options and he was recently named the Rangers Defender of the Year in the minor leagues.
Other award winners included Freeman, who was named the Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year; right-handed pitcher David Davalillo, who was named the Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year; outfielder right-handed pitcher Eric Loomis, who was named the Reliever of the Year; and catcher/first baseman Cal Stark, who was named to the True Ranger Award.
Yeremy Cabrera’s Intriguing Rise
The Rangers signed Cabrera out of the Dominican Republic as part of their 2022 international class. He began his career in the Dominican Summer League in 2022 and remained there the following season to continue his development.
Texas brought him stateside in 2024, where he played in the Arizona Complex League and with Class-A Down East. So, 2025 was his first season of full-year affiliate baseball at 20 years old. Defensively, he looked the part.
In 102 games he finished with a .982 fielding percentage, with just four errors in 223 chances. He did that while playing all three outfield positions and playing most of the season at Class-A Hickory, where he started 94 games.
Among Texas minor league players, he led center fielders with eight outfield assists and finished the season tied for the lead in the Carolina League at the position with Carolina's Braylon Payne. He’s been that type of player since he joined the organization. He has 22 career outfield assists in 267 minor league games.
He does have a burgeoning offensive profile. His career slash is .259/.382/.414 with 26 home runs and 138 RBI. He has speed, as evidenced by his 87 stolen bases. He also has 213 strikeouts against 159 walks, a solid profile for a player his age. He needs more time to progress, but he could be an option as early as late 2027.