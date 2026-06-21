Rangers Will Start Nathan Eovaldi on Sunday In Padres Finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker hoped that Saturday’s scratch of Nathan Eovaldi was nothing more than a precaution. It was

After Saturday's 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres, manager Skip Schumaker said that Eovalid would take the ball on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, one day after he was scratched for left knee soreness. MacKenzie Gore took his scheduled start on Saturday and delivered a quality start for the Rangers in a loss.

“Anytime you push someone back you have a little concern,” Schumaker said. “But he threw today, he was out there playing catch with a little bit of touch and feel, which was good to see.”

Rangers Rotation Stays on Track

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Texas monitored Eovaldi during the game and came away confident that he'll be able to pitch on Sunday. That's good for the Rangers because they don't have a day off until July 3 and don't want to throw too many wrenches in the rotation. It also avoids further shuffling.

Texas could have started Kumar Rocker on regular rest on Sunday had Eovaldi not been able to go. Rocker is having a rough June. In three starts he is 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA with 18 hits and 11 runs (10 earned) allowed in 13 innings. He’s failed to get into the sixth inning in any of those starts and has only pitched five innings once. He has walked five and struck out 12. Batters are hitting .316 against him.

He absorbed seven hits and six runs in 3.1 innings against Minnesota on Tuesday. He hasn’t won since May 19.

Schumaker wanted to avoid a bullpen game and after using five relievers in Saturday's loss, starting Eovaldi essentially prevents that. He was thrilled that only had to use two relievers on Friday for Jacob deGrom, but he's now used nearly every reliever in the past two games and a bullpen game would have only led to more overuse.

It also kept the Rangers from having to dip into the minor leagues for a starter. The most likely option would have been Jose Corniell.

He made his MLB debut on the final weekend of last season in relief and is at Triple-A Round Rock where he is 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA. He’s one of the top prospects in the system but an injury forced him to miss part of spring training, so he didn’t get in the minor league rotation until May. He hasn’t thrown more than five innings in a game this season, but he’s reached five innings, twice, including his last start, which was on June 12.

Fortunately, the Rangers won't need to make any moves on Sunday. At least not for Eovaldi.