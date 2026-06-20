What Jarred Kelenic-Josh Smith Move Says About Rangers Right Now

ARLINGTON — The move the Texas Rangers made on Friday was curious on two fronts.

Texas selected the contract of outfielder Jarred Kelenic, a six-year veteran with a lifetime MLB slash of .211/.283/.374. At the same time, they optioned infielder Josh Smith back to Triple-A Round Rock. Just Thursday on 105.3 The Fan, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Smith would get regular playing time the next several days because Texas was preparing to face a string of right-handers.

So why the flip? Two reasons, according to Schumaker. One of them relates to the horrid series the Rangers just wrapped up.

Reasons For Rangers Moves

Chicago White Sox outfielder Jarred Kelenic. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the starting pitcher received the focus of the Rangers’ sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, the offense wasn’t much better. Texas scored seven runs in three games and Schumaker is admittedly looking for solutions wherever he can find them — including with Kelenic.

“We’re looking for a spark on the offensive side,” Schumaker said. “It was a pretty easy decision to get his bat up here.”

Schumaker is banking that the hitter Kelenic has been at Round Rock is the one he’ll get in the Majors. Since Kelenic joined the organization he’s slashed .340/.431/.620 with three home runs and 11 RBI. That kind of slash from a left-handed hitter at the Major League level would indeed be a boost to the Rangers.

It would more closely mirror his best MLB season in 2023 when he slashed .253/.327/.419 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI. Kelenic’s flight back to Texas was delayed but Schumaker expected him to show by first pitch.

The Rangers moved Wyatt Langford to center field and will keep him there in the short term, with Kelenic expected to play in left field. That is until Evan Carter returns from injury. Then more decisions will be made.

As for Smith, Schumaker called it one of the “tougher send-downs” of his managerial career, especially given what Smith has been through the past six weeks — two injuries and viral meningitis.

He played in all three games against the Twins after his activation, but Schumaker said the 2024 AL Silver Slugger at utility player needs more game reps and is expected to play every day. He hopes it won’t be a long-term demotion.

It’s also recognition that the Rangers are still searching for, well, a spark. Kelenic is the latest player Texas will turn to in an effort to find it.