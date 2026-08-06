Rangers to Run Their Aces Against Orioles in Upcoming Home Series

One of the luxuries of starting Cody Bradford on Wednesday is that the Texas Rangers were able to reset their rotation for Friday's series opener with the Baltimore Orioles.

Thursday is an off day for the Rangers, their first off day in nearly two weeks, and they need it. The good news is that they came out of the San Francisco series winning two out of three games and gained a game on the Houston Astros in the American League West race.

There'll be 1.5 games back of their arch-rivals when they begin their series with Baltimore on Friday.

Texas will have, at least in theory, their two best pitchers on the mound to start the first two games of the series. The Rangers announced the rotation after Wednesday's victory over the giants.

Rangers-Orioles Probables

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday’s game, set for 7:05 p.m., will be on Apple TV and Texas will start Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 4.31) against Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (4-10, 3.86)

Eovaldi is in dire need of a bounce back after his start against Houston last Friday in which he gave up 10 hits and six earned runs in five innings. In his last seven games he is 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA as he has struck out 52 and walked nine in 40 innings.

Baz lost his last start, though he pitched well. He gave up six hits and one earned run in 6.1 innings as he struck out four and walked one. But he's 0-3 in his last seven games with a 3.43 ERA, with 35 strikeouts and 11 walks and 39.1 innings.

Saturday’s game, set for 6:15 p.m. on Fox, will see Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-7, 3.96) face Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (7-10, 3.79).

deGrom turned down the Rangers’ request to waive his no trade clause as they attempted to make moves to the deadline. He said he wanted to be part of the solution for the Rangers. He’ll he will need to pitch better than he did last Saturday against Houston. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 3.1 innings, as he walked five and struck out three.

He's been dealing with a glute injury that he suffered before the All-Star break. He is 2-3 with a 5.59 ERA in his last seven games, with 46 strikeouts and 14 walks in 37 innings.

Bradish lost his last game as he gave up two hits and two earned runs in three innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. He is 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA in his last seven games, with 32 strikeouts and 13 walks in 40 innings.

Sunday’s game, set for 1:35 p.m. on Rangers Sports Network, will pit Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker (4-8, 4.08) against Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (2-1, 3.91).

Rocker took a no-decision against Houston last Sunday as he gave up 10 hits and three earned runs in 5.1 innings. He also struck out five and walked two. In his last seven games he is 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA, with 42 strikeouts and 10 walks in 39 innings.

Povich won his last start as he gave up seven hits and no runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He also struck out seven and walked one. This will be his sixth game of the season after missing time due to injury. He has 19 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25.1 innings.