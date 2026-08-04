Biggest Winners and Losers from the Texas Rangers Trade Deadline

It was not an exciting trade deadline for the Texas Rangers. The players that traded hands could nearly be counted on one hand.

The Rangers traded infielder Josh Smith, infield prospect Angel Arredondo and pitching prospect Josh Stephan. They acquired reliever Chase Silseth, reliever Adam Macko and catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

That’s it’s. That’s the whole deal.

For Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young, that probably wasn’t what he envisioned. But that’s what happened.

With the deadline complete, here are the winners and the losers from the Rangers trade deadline.

Winners

Big Money Contracts

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers kept all their high-priced players, though Jacob deGrom turned down an as from Texas to consider waiving his no trade clause.

Texas has $140.5 million wrapped up in five players — Corey Seager, deGrom, Nathan Eovalid, Joc Pederson and Brandon Nimmo. Only one is out the door after this season. Pederson’s contract ends after the season, though there is a mutual option that the Rangers are likely to turn down.

That will save the Rangers $20 million. deGrom, Eovaldi and Nimmo have no-trade clauses in their deals. Seager will have 10-5 rights to turn down any trade after the season. Texas is counting on them to produce this season and next season.

The Farm System

The Rangers gave up two prospects, but Stephan was the only one of consequence. The 24-year-old right-hander has been in the minor leagues since 2021 and has a 29-27 record with a 4.25 ERA. He’s pitched at Triple-A Round Rock this season, where he is 6-5 with a 5.44 ERA. At one time he was a Rangers Top 30 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Texas retains all its remaining high-value prospects, including infielder Sebastian Walcott, pitcher Caden Scarborough and pitcher A.J. Russell. In other words, Young went to great pains to ensure the future that he has on the farm remains secure for the rest of the season and hopefully beyond.

Ezequiel Duran and Cody Freeman

Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By trading Smith, Duran and Freeman are the two players most directly impacted. Duran has had a great season and proved that he can handle a full-time role at a set position, even though he’s floated around the diamond all season due to various injuries. But, with Smith gone, there is no reason Duran can’t be the everyday second baseman for the foreseeable future. The job appears to be his.

For Freeman — who has been hurt much of the season — there is now a clear chance for him to become the super-utility player that both Smith and Duran fashioned themselves into at the team’s request. Freeman can already play infield and outfield. Now he just needs to stay healthy. But the trade, plus Duran’s ability to play second, clears the path for him.

Losers

The Tear it Down Crowd

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager stretches his back before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those Rangers fans that were hoping the organization would tear it down and start over, they were disappointed. The only Major League player the Rangers traded was Smith, who was unlikely to be back in the Majors this season unless there was an injury. While Texas did keep the farm system basically intact, they also kept their constellation of stars — for better or for worse.

It’s possible the Rangers tried to tear it down and failed or didn’t get the return they were hoping for. But the fire same some thought might happen early on Monday didn’t materialize.

Free Agency Pursuits

The Rangers better hope they can develop talent for next season. By not moving their big contracts, they’re going to have trouble in free agency next offseason, no matter what the construct of the new collective bargaining agreement looks like. And, yes, it’s possible it’s a truncated season due to negotiations.

As noted, Pederson is the only free agent among the Big Five after the season. The payroll, which now sits around $207 million for tax purposes, will only drop around $20 million. That will make Young’s job harder in free agency. He’ll have to make moves on the cheap next offseason and hope that the team, as currently assembled can play better than this season.

In 2028, that changes as the contracts for deGrom and Eovaldi — nearly $60 million combined — come off the books.