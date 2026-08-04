Why Rangers Star Used His No-Trade Clause to Remain in Texas at Deadline

It was one of the most interesting bits of news that came out of the trade deadline and now Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is talking about it.

Monday's trade day deadline came and went without deGrom being dealt by the Rangers. But it may not have been for a lack of trying.

Earlier in the day, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that the Rangers did approach deGrom about waiving the no-trade clause in his five-year contract. Rosenthal reported that deGrom declined.

That took any move president of baseball operations Chris Young might have wanted to make with deGrom off the table.

It means the 38-year-old two-time Cy Young winner will finish his season in Texas and quite possibly his career. He only has one year left on his deal, with a team option in 2028.

Naturally, reporters wanted to know why.

Why Jacob deGrom Wanted to Stay

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

deGrom told reporters, including MLB.com that his reasons for staying in Texas were simple.

“I want to be here. I believe in this group. Obviously, the last road trip didn't go well, but I believe we can win. I signed here to help this team win a World Series,” he said. “In 2023, the team was able to do that. I want to be a part of that in the future. I signed here to do that. I want to stay here and help this team compete.”

This hasn’t been deGrom’s best season. He is 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 21 games. He has 135 strikeouts and 29 walks in 113.2 innings. Like many of the Rangers’ starters, he’s struggled with giving up home runs.

Last year, he was the AL Comeback Player of the Year after he went 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts, with 185 strikeouts and 37 walks in 172.2 innings. It was his first season with at least 100 innings pitched since 2019. It was also his first full year after Tommy John surgery in 2023.

That’s the surgery that kept deGrom from contributing fully to the Rangers’ World Series championship team. He suffered an elbow injury in May and had surgery by June. He watched as his teammates celebrated the title and he has a ring, like everyone else. But he clearly has a hunger to try and bring another ring to Arlington now that he’s healthy.

The only significant trade the Rangers made on Monday was dealing utility infielder Josh Smith to the Toronto Blue Jays for rookie left-handed reliever Adam Macko.