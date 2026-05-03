Rangers Lineup vs. Tigers: Brandon Nimmo Returns for Detroit ‘Pitching Chaos’

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are returning to “pitching chaos.” The Texas Rangers had better get ready.

“Pitching chaos” is what manager A.J. Hinch calls a bullpen game. The Tigers are employing the bullpen game because Casey Mize, who normally throws in this spot in the rotation, is on the 15-day injured list. Tarik Skubal, who threw on Wednesday, can’t throw until at least Monday. So, Tyler Holton will be the starter for the Tigers. He’s a right-hander.

The Rangers (16-17) split the first two games of the series with the Tigers. They beat the struggling Jack Flaherty in a 5-4 win on Friday and then were stymied by right-hander Keider Montero in a 5-1 loss on Saturday night. The Tigers chased off Rangers starter Kumar Rocker after two innings.

The weather should be much better for Sunday’s game. The game-time temperature on Friday and Saturday was 48 degrees. The game-time temperature for Sunday will be close to 60 degrees. Will that allow a certain Rangers right fielder to return to the lineup after a one-day break?

Rangers Lineup on May 3

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung celebrates with Ezequiel Duran. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DH Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Andrew McCutchen

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

RF Ezequiel Duran

2B Josh Smith (L)

C Kyle Higashioka

RHP Jack Leiter

The Texas lineup doesn’t have a lot of experience against Holton, who has pitched 13 innings in 13 games this season, so he may only pitch one or two innings at most before Hinch goes to the bullpen. There are good matchups to exploit though. Ezequiel Duran is batting .600 against him in five at-bats. Josh Jung has a home run in two at-bats. Corey Seager has a home run and a .400 average against Holton. It’s almost a shame Holton is unlikely to pitch longer.

Texas will have to craft a lineup that can work as long as possible against the Tigers’ bullpen before manager Skip Schumaker has to go to the bench. It’s informative to see who pitched on Friday and Saturday for Detroit:

Friday: Emmanuel De Jesus (LHP), Brenan Hanifee (RHP), Brant Hurter (LHP), Burch Smith (RHP).

Saturday: Drew Anderson (RHP)

Smith and Anderson both pitched at least two innings and are likely unavailable. Right-handers Kenley Jansen, Kyle Finnegan and Ricky Vanasco have not thrown in this series. Detroit likely has two left-handers to deploy after Holton leaves the game.

It’s likely some Rangers left-handed hitters are going to have to face some left-handed pitchers on Sunday.