Rangers Lineup vs. Yankees: Will Warren Worrisome Pitching Matchup for Texas

The Texas Rangers jump-started their offense against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. Well, for one inning at least.

The Rangers were unable to hold onto a 3-0 lead to start the game and lost, 7-4, in the first game of their three-game series with the Yankees. Texas (16-19) has now lost three straight games and three of four games against New York (25-11) so far this year. The Rangers have run into a buzzsaw as the Yankees are now 15-2 in their last 17 games.

The Rangers’ lineup is struggling. Josh Smith was put on the injured list on Tuesday with a right glute strain he suffered on Sunday in Detroit. The hope is he’ll only miss the minimum 10 days.

Texas called up the hot-hitting Justin Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock. Brandon Nimmo’s hamstring now needs to be managed more carefully, and he may get more days off as Texas tries to manage with no scheduled day off until next Thursday.

The Rangers are starting Nathan Eovaldi on the mound on Wednesday. He’s been the franchise’s best pitcher in the month of May the past three seasons. He’s also coming off what could be considered his best start of the season against the Yankees last week.

The bigger issue for Texas’ lineup is they’re facing a Yankees starter in Will Warren, who dominated the Rangers a year ago and is off to a fantastic start.

Rangers Lineup on May 6

Texas Rangers left fielder Ezequiel Duran. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DH Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Ezequiel Duran

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

CF Evan Carter (L)

C Kyle Higashioka

1B Jake Burger

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

RF Andrew McCutchen

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

With the Rangers set to throw several left-handed hitters against Warren, it’s notable that the right-hander has been excellent against hitters on both sides of the plate. In fact, he’s done a better job against left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters.

Lefties are slashing .208/.260/.347 and righties are slashing .239/.280/.324. The slugging numbers are slightly better by lefties because of the three home runs he’s allowed. Plus, Warren is quite comfortable at Yankee Stadium. In five home starts he is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA as he has struck out 37 and walked five.

Plus, he was masterful against the Rangers last season. In two starts he went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He didn’t allow a run in 10.2 innings and struck out 15 against four walks. The Rangers only batted .200 against him.

This won’t be an easy matchup for the Rangers as they try to even the series.