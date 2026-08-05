Cody Bradford Shows Glimpses of What He Brings to Rangers Rotation

The Texas Rangers needed a boost. So they turned to a left-handed pitcher who hadn’t started a Major League game in nearly two years.

Cody Bradford delivered.

The Rangers needed to give the rest of the rotation a break, so they turned to Bradford, who delivered 4.1 innings of shutout baseball, as the Rangers (57-58) defeated the San Francisco Giants, 6-0, on Wednesday.

The victory enabled the Rangers to win the series and, combined with the Houston Astros’ loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, trimmed the Astros leading the American League West to 1.5 games.

But the story was Bradford, a pitcher who has delivered when asked for the Rangers but has not had the chance for nearly two years due to an elbow injury.

“It kind of felt like a debut again with just the excitement from friends and family reaching out — except I’ve been here before and I’ve already done it and I know what it takes now,” Bradford said to Rangers Sports Network after the game. “So kind of just getting to lean on that experience was really helpful.”

Cody Bradford’s Return

First start in 679 days for Bradford?



4.1 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts 👏 pic.twitter.com/iXTZizMvp9 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) August 5, 2026

Bradford’s last start was on Sept. 25, 2024, against the Athletics. In that contest he only went 3.2 innings, but gave up six hits, one earned run and three walks against four strikeouts. Bradford pointe out it was 679 days ago and where the Athletics used to play — Oakland.

That wrapped up a September in which he went 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA and a season in which he went 6-3 with 3.54 ERA in 14 games (13 starts).

Texas expected him to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2025, but he went on the injured list before opening day with a left elbow sprain. That resulted in a surgical procedure later in the year that derailed his entire 2025 and pushed his recovery into 2026.

Texas also hoped Bradford would be ready much earlier than this, but he had a setback during his initial rehab and had to be shut down.

Bradford set a tone early, as he struck out four hitters in the first two innings and worked around a first-inning single by Rafael Devers and a second inning double by Eddys Leonard.

“That first inning, you know I was a jelly legged out there you know?” he said. “You get the nerves you shake some rust off and then you kind of settle in and it's just about pitching.”

He worked into the fifth inning, but after giving up singles to two of the first three hitters, manager Skip Schumaker went to his bullpen. But Bradford left having allowed five hits and no runs, as he struck out five and walked two. He said afterward the goal was to get through five innings and throw 70 pitches. He did throw 70 pitches but was two outs short of the other goal.

Bradford didn’t pitch deep enough in the game to qualify for the win. Tyler Alexander, his immediate relief, claimed the victory and was one of four relievers to pitch.

What’s next? Hopefully another start. He’s earned it after Wednesday — and the last two years. But his plan won’t change.

“My game is to fill it up [the strike zone],” Bradford said. “I’m going to throw strikes, I’m going to try and hit corners, I’m going to try and hit my spots and trust that the game plan and execution are going to be sufficient enough to win.”