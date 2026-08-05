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Inside The Rangers

Cody Bradford to Make First Start Since 2024 as Rangers Set Lineup vs. Giants

The Texas Rangers have set their lineup for the final game of their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Matt Postins|
Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford.
Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Texas Rangers

If you listen really hard you can still hear fans chanting “The Solution.”

Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran drove in the winning run in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants, their first win since the MLB trade deadline on Monday. It was the capper for a huge night for him, as he also had a two RBI double earlier in the game to give Texas a 4-2 lead.

The win was huge for Texas (56-58) as it allowed them to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the AL West race. The Rangers remain 2.5 games back.

Rangers left-handed pitcher Cody Bradford is expected to start the game. He has not pitched in a game since Sept. 25, 2024, due to elbow surgery. He was on the 60-day injured list but the Rangers had an open spot. To make room on the 26-man roster, Texas moved starter MacKenzie Gore to the paternity list.

Texas is facing Giants left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, who has never faced the Rangers in his career and faced just one Rangers batter lifetime. After Wednesday’s game, Texas gets a much-needed day off on Thursday before starting a three-game home series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 5, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford makes a catch with his glove.
Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

DH Justin Foscue

C Elias Diaz

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

2B Cameron Cauley

CF Evan Carter (L)

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Wednesday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN

Starting Pitchers

Wednesday: Texas TBA vs. Giants LHP Carson Whisenhunt (2-2, 6.63)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo points to the sky after hitting a home run.
Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Nimmo: Whisenhunt has only thrown in a handful of MLB games and Nimmo is the only Rangers player with an at-bat against him. He is 0-for-3 lifetime against him and that came while he was with the New York Mets. So at least Nimmo has seen his stuff.    

Justin Foscue: With a left-hander on the mound, that rules out Joc Pederson as the DH and puts Foscue as his replacement as the right-handed hitting infielder has been raking against left-handed pitching this season. It’s down a bit from a month ago but it’s still where the Rangers want it at .284/.361/.568

Cameron Cauley: It’s a day game after a night game and it’s a left-handed starter so Cauley is in the lineup. He’s batting just .185 against left-handed pitching. It's a chance for him to show he can hit lefties better.

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Matthew Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

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