Corey Seager Close, But Remains on IL as Rangers Prepare for Blue Jays

For those impatient with Corey Seager, know that he’s likely more impatient than anyone to get back on the field.

The Texas Rangers wrapped up their three-game series with Miami on Wednesday, a 4-2 loss, and got on a plane to head to Toronto for a four-game series with the Blue Jays that starts on Thursday at Rogers Centre. It’s not clear if Seager will be active for that game, but he put in the work to position himself for a return in the near future.

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), Seager went through two high-intensity workouts on Monday and Tuesday, including a live batting practice session, and took ground balls on Wednesday before the finale, which started noon eastern time. Seager remains on the concussion list, but Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said he’s happy with the shortstop’s progress.

Skip Schumaker on Corey Seager

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Corey is really good,” Schumaker said. “We will see what it looks like tomorrow [Thursday], but a really good Miami trip for him, as far as physically and mentally. I know he didn't play, but as far as getting healthy and doing all this stuff that he needed to do and then felt good the next day, too, was really big for him and for us.

Seager was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list on Monday before the start of Texas’ last homestand. He was experiencing concussion like symptoms for a few days after he collided with Kansas City catcher Carter Jensen at home plate on June 11. Seager sat out the entire Boston series after that trying to work through the symptoms.

Seager is on the IL for the second time this season. He spent May 18-June 4 on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation.

Since he returned from his first IL stint he slashed.238/.273/.524 with two home runs and four RBI. Before the first IL stint he slashed .179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI and was hitless in 27 straight at-bats. In 47 games in 2026 Seager is slashing .186/.284/.373 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.

When Seager returns, he’ll displace Ezequiel Duran, who has played shortstop since Seager went back on the IL. Duran will move back to second base, where he is second in All-Star game voting and the Rangers will have to option a player back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room.