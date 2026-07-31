Rangers Activate Corey Seager from Injured List Ahead of Astros Opener

As hoped, the Texas Rangers will have shortstop Corey Seager back for the start of their series with the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Rangers activated Seager from the 10-day injured list with Texas (55-54) just a half-game ahead of the Houston Astros (55-55) in the American League West. The three-game series will decide who leads the division coming out of the weekend and into the final day of the MLB trade deadline on Monday.

He wasn’t the only move made, per the Rangers:

-SS Corey Seager activated from 10-day IL

-RHP Chase Silseth reported to club

-RHP Luis Curvelo recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

-INF Josh Smith optioned to Round Rock

-RHP Winston Santos optioned to Round Rock

-LHP Marco Gonzales designated for assignment

Corey Seager Returns

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the third time that Seager has been on the injured list this season and the second time with a back injury. He was on the IL from May 18-June 4 with a back injury and from June 15-25 with a concussion. He went on the IL on June 30 after he left a game against Cleveland without taking an at-bat.

Seager ramped up last weekend when the Rangers were at home with three live batting practice sessions in four days, two of which included fielding work and baserunning. He called the session on Sunday “intense.” He also did two rehab games at Double-A Frisco, which included a home run and one incredible play at shortstop that forced him to make a backhanded grab and throw across his body.

When healthy, he’s been in the worst slump of his career. He is slashing .182/.292/.374 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI. Ezequiel Duran and Nicky Lopez have shared time at shortstop in his place. With Josh Jung still on the injured list, Duran is expected to move to third base until Jung returns from a strained calf muscle.

The Rangers acquired Silseth on Wednesday, along with catcher Logan O’Hoppe, from the Angels in exchange for minor league infielder Angel Arredondo. O’Hoppe was optioned to Round Rock. Silseth should move into a set-up role that has been vacated, for now, by Jakob Junis, who is on the injured list.

He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 6.2 innings. Silseth has great analytic numbers in areas the Rangers value, including exit velocity rates for pitchers (86.6 mph, 88th percentile) whiff rates (32.7%, 93rd percentile) and strikeout rates (27.6%, 82nd percentile).