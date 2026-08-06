When Could Josh Jung Return from Injury to Rangers’ Lineup?

The most frustrating thing about Josh Jung’s calf injury is that it is kept the Texas Rangers’ best hitter this season off the field for nearly two weeks.

Jung suffered the calf injury while running the bases during the team’s last homestand and he went on the 10-day injured list on July 25. At the time the hope was that he would be able to return after 10 days. But Rangers manager Skip Schumaker noted at the time that Jung was having issues sprinting. The day before he went on the IL Jung could only run at half speed.

Not much has changed since that update. On Wednesday, Schumaker told reporters, including MLB.com, that Jung’s injury had not improved as expected and that he would not be able to go on a rehab assignment for at least 10 more days.

So what does that mean to Jung’s recovery and his potential availability to the Rangers down the stretch? Let's examine.

Josh Jung’s Immediate Future Assessed

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue in Jung’s recovery has been regaining strength in the left calf. For him to be able to play, he needs to be able to run full speed, whether it's to play his position or run the bases.

Jung will likely need a live batting practice with fielding work and baserunning drills before going on a rehab assignment. Corey Seager had three of those in a four-day span after a near-month recovery from a second back injury. Jung may not do as many. But he’ll probably do at least two to ensure he recovers properly.

Let’s say that Jung is ready for a rehab assignment on Aug. 15, which is 10 days from Wednesday. Jung would probably need to do a live batting practice on Aug. 11, followed by a recovery day, and then another on Aug. 13, followed by a recovery day, before a rehab game on Aug. 15, which is a Saturday.

If Jung follows a normal rehab schedule, he would probably be a designated hitter in one rehab game and play five innings, followed by another rehab game in the field where he would play seven games.

If everything goes right, Jung could be ready to play on Aug. 18 when the Rangers return home to host the Washington Nationals. That also assumes the injury recovery allows Jung and the Rangers to be aggressive with his rehab. Neither wants a setback at this point in the season.

If he's not ready for a rehab assignment in 10 days, which is possible, Seager’s template is still a good template to apply to Jung. That would be at least two live batting practice sessions over a three-to-four-day span and two rehab games at minimum to prepare for activation.

That's a tight window. And that’s why Schumaker doesn’t like timelines.